MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Head Coach Brent Pfeifer and the Maize South football program are entering their 14th season.

Last year, they did make it to the second round of the playoffs, but that first-round win was sandwiched between four losses.

Coach Pfeifer says the team is bringing back a lot of talent and hopes they will be able to have that talent translate onto the field for a deeper playoff run.

“All offseason, they’ve been eager to set their mark,” explained Coach Pfeifer. “That’s one thing we talk about every year with the seniors, what kind of legacy you’re going to leave behind. When people think about you guys and your class, how do they think about you? Do they think about you as a lot of fun, hard worker, or is it something where they’re glad you’re gone? It’s something for us here. We’re really proud when those kids want to come back.”

As for senior offensive lineman Ryan Kindt, he wants to be known for his work ethic.

“We have to take it day by day,” said Kindt. “One-hundred percent each time. I think if we do that, we’ll be a solid team.”

Maize South opens the season at home against Andover on Sept. 2.