Maize tips off state title defending season

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize boys basketball team won a Class 5A state title last season and a repeat is on their minds this season. The group had a late jump to their basketball season because the Eagles football team made it to the 5A championship game just three days ago.

“I think the hardest part is getting those kids and giving them a chance to reboot,” said Chris Grill, Eagles head coach. “For us, we’ve had a lot of guys here, but we didn’t have everybody here. There was some pieces missing.”

Maize returns five of their eight primary players from last season.

“We’re basically the same team. We only lost three seniors. A lot of the same team, a lot of my class is in it.,” said Nick Reyes, a senior for the Eagles that was also on the football team. “It will be fun playing with them, hopefully, we repeat like we did last year.”

Maize will tip-off their season on Friday against Kapaun at Charles Koch Arena.