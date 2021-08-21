McPherson football, volleyball focusing on process in hunt for repeat league titles

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson High School football has gone undefeated in league play over the last three years. Their goal this season is to go somewhere the team has never been before time runs out the Bullpups’ 19 seniors.

“It’s hard not to look ahead or just be timid to even think about it, but at the end of the day you have to take it one week at a time,” said McPherson football senior, Trey Buckbee.

“We always have high expectations and our goals are more process-based than anything,” said McPherson football head coach, Jace Pavlovich. “The process is what we focus on and we feel like if we’re adhering to the process, the goals will take care of themselves.”

In the last three seasons, McPherson hasn’t made it past the semifinals on the road to state. In order to make it to state – in what will be the first time for the team’s seniors, the Bullpups are honing in on the intangibles.

“We have a lot of talent,” said Pavlovich. “Honestly, we have to work on our discipline, our enthusiasm and our chemistry as a team. Once we get that down, we can be pretty dangerous.”

After losing 13 seniors last year, McPherson is adopting a ‘next man up’ mentality.

“We have a lot of young guys just working their tails off everyday at practice,” said McPherson football senior, Aiden Hoover. “You can’t not like that. We have so many guys trying to step up and fill spots of seniors that graduated last year.”

McPherson volleyball also went undefeated in district play during the 2020-2021 season, exceeding expectations in a season like they’ve never experienced before.

“During the pandemic, we were actually having one of the best seasons we’ve had in the last couple of years, so we’re excited to build on that,” said McPherson head volleyball coach, Christy Doile. “We’re looking forward to having maybe some more stability.”

This year, the Bullpups are looking to outwork their opponents, setting the tone in the first week of practice.

“We want to the genetics that we have and exceed potential, win the close matches, try to beat the teams that may be genetically better than us and try to compete and develop a good culture,” said Doile.

With a strong team chemistry, coming to practice and winning each day together is something the girls look forward to.

“Everyone picks each other up and is so loving and just such a great environment to be in,” said McPherson volleyball senior Brette Doile.

McPherson volleyball opens its season on the road against Hutchinson on Aug. 28. The football team will also open its season on the road, taking on South on Sept. 9.