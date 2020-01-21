Live Now
Monday’s high school basketball scores

High School
Girls Scores

Central Plains 98, Macksville 8

Cimarron 57, Lakin 50

Cunningham 57, Stafford 29

Elkhart 59, Meade 38

Hutchinson Trinity 50, Southeast of Saline 23

Phillipsburg 61, Oakley 49

Smith Center 59, Ellis 48

Stanton County 59, Sublette 32

Syracuse 50, Southwestern Heights 26

Trego 63, Thomas More Prep 48

Victoria 35, Ellsworth 33

Boys Scores

Berean Academy 61, Burrton 14

Ellsworth 59, Otis-Bison 25

Garden Plain 73, Rose Hill 61

Haven 84, Winfield 57

Inman 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 45

Iola 59, Douglas 38

Lyons 61, Russell 20

Stafford 71, Cunningham 46

Sterling 57, Smoky Valley 35

