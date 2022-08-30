MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mulvane Wildcats are fresh off a trip to the quarterfinals of the KSHSAA 4A Class playoffs a season ago.

Head coach Daniel Myears explained what it will take to get back to that level.

“Our guys have to stay together. If we can stay together, good things are going to happen, and so we are looking forward to building that team chemistry and just see where this season takes us. We are excited for it.”

That playoff loss was a heartbreaker, to say the least. The Wildcats lost to Buhler by a final score of 7-0.

But Coach Myears says all eyes are on this year’s team, “We’re really excited about the opportunities we have coming up. On defense, we feel like we have just as good of a group as we had last year. Obviously, we have some big holes to fill, but we like the people we have in those spots.”

When speaking with both players and coaches, you can tell they have a chip on their shoulders this season.

“The key is just leadership,” said senior safety Trenton Davis. “Leading this team around good positive leadership is going to bring the team to victory.”

They lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, but they believe that they will be able to once again compete at a high level.

“I’m just excited to see all of the returners,” added Davis. “We have a lot returning to the field, and I’m just excited to see what we can do, and I’m excited with where the season will go.”