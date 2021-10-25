Northwest Grizzlies eye up 6A state volleyball tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Northwest Grizzles have been checking off boxes of their goals list all season. They won the City League, and have qualified for State for the second straight season.

The Grizzlies are the two seed in the 6A tournament in Salina this week. Northwest heads to State with a 39-1 record and only lost three sets total in their 40 matches.

“This has been a priority all season. Our main goal, make it to the state tournament and we did,” said senior Caiysa Stucky. “We made some noise along the way which was really awesome.”

Pool play for the tournament starts on Friday, the Grizzles will play Free State (Lawrence), Blue Valley West (Overland Park) and Blue Valley North (Overland Park). Reseeding will take place for the top finishers for Saturday’s championship play.

“There’s going to be a little bit of nervous,” said Emily Hiebert, Northwest’s head coach. “We’re just really excited to go compete against these teams at a high level. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For more information on the KSHSAA 6A State Volleyball Tournament, click here.