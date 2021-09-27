Northwest Grizzlies undefeated under first year head coach, former Shocker, Emily Hiebert

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Northwest High School volleyball is having a dominate season and they’re doing it with first year head coach Emily Hiebert, and she is no stranger to successful volleyball in Wichita.

The Grizzlies are currently 18-0 on their season and sit on top of the City League as the team to beat.

“We played some summer ball and in some tournaments and faced some good competition and played really well, just with six or seven girls so now to have an extra ten, eleven, twelve,” said senior middle Caiya Stucky. “We had an idea, we had high expectations for ourselves and so far we’ve met those.”

Hiebert is a new factor this season for the Grizzlies. She played four seasons at Wichita State, and was part of three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Shockers. She was named the American Athletic Conference Setter of the Year her senior season in 2017.

“When I was at Wichita State, Lambo (Chris Lamb) always said, ‘hey when you’re coaching Hiebert,’ but I never really thought I would. But when they asked me to last year, I was like ok, I’ll do it,” said Hiebert with a smile on her face. “It’s been a learning experience but I’m glad I’ve done it and it’s been so much fun.”

The Grizzlies are scheduled to host East and Heights on Tuesday.