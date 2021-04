MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – As a child, McPherson high school junior Parker VanCampen was often in pain. "I had a hard time sleeping, and I’d always be clutching my leg. I started to walk, and it started to get unbearable," said VanCampen. "We did X-rays and found out I had a tumor in my leg."

Despite all efforts, amputation was the only answer. VanCampen would lose his right leg below the knee.