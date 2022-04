WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are some scores and highlights from high school baseball and softball from around the state on Tuesday, April 19.

Baseball Scores:

Heights 12, Southwest 1 (Gm1), Heights 1, Southwest 0 (Gm2)

Great Bend 4, Dodge City 3

Hutchinson 3, Derby 2

Haven 18, Nickerson 4 (Gm1), Haven 17, Nickerson 1 (Gm2)

Softball Scores:

Heights 16, South 1

Garden City 12, Liberal 0

Haven 17, Nickerson 8 (Gm1), Haven 19, Nickerson 9 (Gm2)