STILLWATER, OK. (KSNW) - The No. 6 Jayhawks opened Big 12 play with a road win over the Cowboys in Stillwater Tuesday night,74-63, extending their season winning streak to eight games.

Despite a troubling first half, the Jayhawks battled back behind a team-high 17 points from senior forward David McCormack, who came off the bench for the first time this season. McCormack set a career-high with 15 rebounds, marking his second double-double this season and the ninth of his career.