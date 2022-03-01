WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) More Sub-State high school basketball brackets tipped off on Tuesday. Here are some scores and highlights from around Kansas.

Boys Basketball:

First Round

Class 2A

Remington

Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 30

Republic County

Wabaunsee 53, Valley Heights 40

Sublette

Sublette 53, Pratt Skyline 47

Uniontown

Erie 72, Pleasanton 25

Semifinal

Class 5A

East

Sub-State 1

Basehor-Linwood 67, Spring Hill 48

St. James Academy 85, Bonner Springs 55

Sub-State 2

DeSoto 55, Leavenworth 38

Shawnee Heights 64, Mill Valley 47

Sub-State 3

Highland Park 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 65

KC Piper 76, Lansing 58

Sub-State 4

BV Southwest 61, KC Washington 46

Pittsburg 65, KC Sumner 52

West

Sub-State 1

Hays 48, Arkansas City 35

Topeka Seaman 73, Maize South 65

Sub-State 2

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Goddard 26

Valley Center 63, Salina Central 52

Sub-State 3

Andover 59, Wichita Bishop Carroll 48

Topeka West 78, Goddard-Eisenhower 46

Sub-State 4

Andover Central 55, Salina South 28

Maize 66, Great Bend 47

Girls Basketball:

Wichita East 37, Wichita Southeast 23

Circle 41, Pratt 36

Dodge City 63, Wichita North 31

Rock Creek 57, Buhler 18

Goodland 70, Norton 28

Wellington 58, Rose Hill 21