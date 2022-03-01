WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) More Sub-State high school basketball brackets tipped off on Tuesday. Here are some scores and highlights from around Kansas.
Boys Basketball:
First Round
Class 2A
Remington
Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 30
Republic County
Wabaunsee 53, Valley Heights 40
Sublette
Sublette 53, Pratt Skyline 47
Uniontown
Erie 72, Pleasanton 25
Semifinal
Class 5A
East
Sub-State 1
Basehor-Linwood 67, Spring Hill 48
St. James Academy 85, Bonner Springs 55
Sub-State 2
DeSoto 55, Leavenworth 38
Shawnee Heights 64, Mill Valley 47
Sub-State 3
Highland Park 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 65
KC Piper 76, Lansing 58
Sub-State 4
BV Southwest 61, KC Washington 46
Pittsburg 65, KC Sumner 52
West
Sub-State 1
Hays 48, Arkansas City 35
Topeka Seaman 73, Maize South 65
Sub-State 2
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Goddard 26
Valley Center 63, Salina Central 52
Sub-State 3
Andover 59, Wichita Bishop Carroll 48
Topeka West 78, Goddard-Eisenhower 46
Sub-State 4
Andover Central 55, Salina South 28
Maize 66, Great Bend 47
Girls Basketball:
Wichita East 37, Wichita Southeast 23
Circle 41, Pratt 36
Dodge City 63, Wichita North 31
Rock Creek 57, Buhler 18
Goodland 70, Norton 28
Wellington 58, Rose Hill 21