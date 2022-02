WICHITA (Kan.) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down, here are some scores and highlights from around the state Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball:

Wichita Heights 52, Bishop Carroll 30

Derby 57, Maize South 33

Dodge City 41, Hays 40

Boys Basketball:

Hays 59, Dodge City 43

Derby 83, Maize South 71