SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina South Cougars have struggled the past several years and haven’t finished the season with a .500 record since 2015.

Head coach Sam Sellers is entering his 13th season with the club.

“We have a strong tradition here at South, and nobody is happy with where we are at, and so these kids, they really want to get things back, and you know have that legacy of returning our program back to where we want it to be,” he said.

Sellers says he believes this year’s team has the talent to be the one to turn around the program.

“This group has really run with what we’ve preached,” he added. “And we’re excited to get things going.”

Players and coaches believe the on-field experience this team has will pay dividends.

“The guys that are seniors now, we’ve been playing since we were sophomores,” said senior quarterback Weston Fries. “So this will be like our third year on varsity. So hopefully, that will pay off for us later this year.”