Saturday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

High School

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Fairbury, Neb. 54, Clay Center 36

Lawrence Free State 64, SM Northwest 41

Nemaha Central 46, Jefferson West 42

SM East 58, Olathe South 50

MCL Tournament, Play-In

Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Smith Center 39

Hill City 53, Russell 45

Oakley 45, Stockton 35

Phillipsburg 60, Plainville 44

Twin Valley League Tournament=

First Round=

Centralia 46, Linn 30

Doniphan West 47, Valley Heights 46

Onaga 34, Axtell 29

Troy 53, Washington County 49

Wetmore 52, BV Randolph 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Minneapolis vs. Republic County

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Clay Center 56, Fairbury, Neb. 32

Minneapolis 35, Republic County 17

Nemaha Central 43, Jefferson West 36

Rawlins County 67, Northern Valley 30

MCL Tournament, Play-In

Hoxie 32, Hill City 29

Norton 72, Stockton 24

Oakley 46, Russell 38

Smith Center 70, Plainville 11

Twin Valley League Tournament, First Round

Centralia 41, Linn 37

Clifton-Clyde 52, Onaga 42

Frankfort 62, Axtell 16

Washington County 46, Troy 32

Wetmore 61, BV Randolph 32

