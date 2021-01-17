Saturday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Fairbury, Neb. 54, Clay Center 36
Lawrence Free State 64, SM Northwest 41
Nemaha Central 46, Jefferson West 42
SM East 58, Olathe South 50
MCL Tournament, Play-In
Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Smith Center 39
Hill City 53, Russell 45
Oakley 45, Stockton 35
Phillipsburg 60, Plainville 44
Twin Valley League Tournament=
First Round=
Centralia 46, Linn 30
Doniphan West 47, Valley Heights 46
Onaga 34, Axtell 29
Troy 53, Washington County 49
Wetmore 52, BV Randolph 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Minneapolis vs. Republic County
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Clay Center 56, Fairbury, Neb. 32
Minneapolis 35, Republic County 17
Nemaha Central 43, Jefferson West 36
Rawlins County 67, Northern Valley 30
MCL Tournament, Play-In
Hoxie 32, Hill City 29
Norton 72, Stockton 24
Oakley 46, Russell 38
Smith Center 70, Plainville 11
Twin Valley League Tournament, First Round
Centralia 41, Linn 37
Clifton-Clyde 52, Onaga 42
Frankfort 62, Axtell 16
Washington County 46, Troy 32
Wetmore 61, BV Randolph 32