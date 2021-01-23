Saturday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Solomon 68, Marion 56
Topeka West 69, Topeka Hayden 62
Adolph Rupp Tournament
Fifth Place
Andale 56, Halstead 21
Seventh Place
Clearwater 52, Winfield 51
Canton-Galva Tournament
Seventh Place
Bluestem 50, Ell-Saline 46
Colby Tournament
Fifth Place
Goodland 53, Osborne 40
Seventh Place
Ulysses 78, Cheylin 70
Third Place
Garden City 61, Beloit 48
Dodge City TOC
Championship
Dodge City 50, Wichita Bishop Carroll 37
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Junction City 46
Halstead Tournament
Seventh Place
Clearwater 52, Winfield 51
Hillsboro Tournament
Hillsboro 66, Holcomb 54
Hoisington Tournament
Fifth Place
Cimarron 65, Pratt 63
Seventh Place
Victoria 48, Otis-Bison 32
MCL Tournament
Fifth Place
Norton 65, Phillipsburg 57
McPherson Tournament
Manhattan 62, Shawnee Heights 55
Royal Valley Tournament
Royal Valley 56, Chapman 50
Santa Fe Trail 69, Wabaunsee 31
Salina Invitational Tournament
Championship
Salina South 55, Andover 52
Fifth Place
Salina Central 50, Concordia 34
Third Place
Buhler 66, Liberal 52
SPIAA Tournament
First Round
Pawnee Heights 61, Ashland 47
TVL Tournament
Seventh Place
Wetmore 56, Onaga 41
Valley Center Tournament
Maize 99, Wichita North 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McPherson vs. Maize South, ccd.
Republic County vs. Riley County, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Elyria Christian 42, Herington 31
Basehor-Linwood Tournament
First Place
Olathe North 55, KC Piper 26
Third Place
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 39, Blue Valley 36
Colby Tournament
Fifth Place
Wichita Life Prep 40, Hays 31
Seventh Place
Osborne 53, Beloit 36
Hillsboro Tournament
Clay Center 49, Hesston 23
Hoisington Tournament
Championship
Victoria 58, Cimarron 52
HPL Tournament
Championship
Elkhart 59, Lakin 49
MCL Tournament
Championship
Smith Center 64, Norton 47
Third Place
Phillipsburg 61, Hoxie 33
NWKL Tournament
Third Place
St. Francis 50, Ness City 46
Royal Valley Tournament
Royal Valley 73, Chapman 36
Wabaunsee 54, Santa Fe Trail 36
Salina Invitational Tournament
Championship
Liberal 60, Salina Central 58
Fifth Place
Concordia 33, Buhler 29
Seventh Place
Abilene 49, Wichita West 15
Third Place
Salina South 45, Andover 35
TVL Tournament
First Place
Frankfort 48, Hanover 45