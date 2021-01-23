Saturday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

High School

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Solomon 68, Marion 56

Topeka West 69, Topeka Hayden 62

Adolph Rupp Tournament

Fifth Place

Andale 56, Halstead 21

Seventh Place

Clearwater 52, Winfield 51

Canton-Galva Tournament

Seventh Place

Bluestem 50, Ell-Saline 46

Colby Tournament

Fifth Place

Goodland 53, Osborne 40

Seventh Place

Ulysses 78, Cheylin 70

Third Place

Garden City 61, Beloit 48

Dodge City TOC

Championship

Dodge City 50, Wichita Bishop Carroll 37

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Junction City 46

Halstead Tournament

Seventh Place

Hillsboro Tournament

Hillsboro 66, Holcomb 54

Hoisington Tournament

Fifth Place

Cimarron 65, Pratt 63

Seventh Place

Victoria 48, Otis-Bison 32

MCL Tournament

Fifth Place

Norton 65, Phillipsburg 57

McPherson Tournament

Manhattan 62, Shawnee Heights 55

Royal Valley Tournament

Royal Valley 56, Chapman 50

Santa Fe Trail 69, Wabaunsee 31

Salina Invitational Tournament

Championship

Salina South 55, Andover 52

Fifth Place

Salina Central 50, Concordia 34

Third Place

Buhler 66, Liberal 52

SPIAA Tournament

First Round

Pawnee Heights 61, Ashland 47

TVL Tournament

Seventh Place

Wetmore 56, Onaga 41

Valley Center Tournament

Maize 99, Wichita North 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McPherson vs. Maize South, ccd.

Republic County vs. Riley County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Elyria Christian 42, Herington 31

Basehor-Linwood Tournament

First Place

Olathe North 55, KC Piper 26

Third Place

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 39, Blue Valley 36

Colby Tournament

Fifth Place

Wichita Life Prep 40, Hays 31

Seventh Place

Osborne 53, Beloit 36

Hillsboro Tournament

Clay Center 49, Hesston 23

Hoisington Tournament

Championship

Victoria 58, Cimarron 52

HPL Tournament

Championship

Elkhart 59, Lakin 49

MCL Tournament

Championship

Smith Center 64, Norton 47

Third Place

Phillipsburg 61, Hoxie 33

NWKL Tournament

Third Place

St. Francis 50, Ness City 46

Royal Valley Tournament

Royal Valley 73, Chapman 36

Wabaunsee 54, Santa Fe Trail 36

Salina Invitational Tournament

Championship

Liberal 60, Salina Central 58

Fifth Place

Concordia 33, Buhler 29

Seventh Place

Abilene 49, Wichita West 15

Third Place

Salina South 45, Andover 35

TVL Tournament

First Place

Frankfort 48, Hanover 45

