WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state championship stages are set for Saturday. Here is a look at who has a shot at a state title following Friday’s semifinal rounds.

6A Boys – Wichita – 6:15 p.m. Wichita Heights vs Blue Valley Northwest

5A Boys – Emporia – 4 p.m. Topeka Seaman vs De Soto

4A Boys – Salina – 6:15 p.m. Bishop Miege vs Andale

3A Boys- Hutchinson – 4 p.m. Royal Valley vs Hesston

2A Boys – Manhattan – 6:15 p.m. -St. Marys vs Hillsboro

Class 1A -D1 – Hanover vs Greeley County – 4 p.m. D2 – Ople vs South Gray – 4 p.m.

Girls 6A – Wichita – 4 p.m. Washburn-Rural vs Derby

Girls 5A – Emporia – 6:15 p.m. Salina Central vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Girls 4A – Salina – 4 p.m. Bishop Miege vs Eudora

Girls 3A – Hutchinson – 6:15 p.m. Goodland vs Hugoton

Girls 2A – Manhattan – 4 p.m. Sterling vs Garden Plain

Girls Class 1A -D1 – Centraila vs Pretty Prairie – 6:15p.m. D2 – Golden Plains vs Garden Plains – 6:15p.m.