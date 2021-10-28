Thursday night prep football playoff scores

Class 5A
Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Class 2A
Chaparral 36, Marion 14
8-Man Division I
Attica-Argonia 46, Kinsley 0.
Canton-Galva 60, Highland-Doniphan West 14
Chase County 54, Yates Center 14
Clifton-Clyde 66, Solomon 20
Goessel 44, Pratt Skyline 38 OT
Hill City 60, South Gray 22
Hoxie 66, Wichita County 58
La Crosse 61, Moundridge 6
Little River 60, Valley Falls 0
Macksville 64, Medicine Lodge 30
Madison 62, Marmathon Valley 0
Meade 54, Atwood-Rawlins Co. 6
Sedan 74, Flinthills 24
WaKeeney-Trego 52, Spearville 16
West Elk 46, Central Burden 24
8-Man Division II
Axtell 48, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 0
Bucklin 38, Sharon Springs-Wallace County 14
Caldwell 57, Central Plains 8
Dighton 58, Triplains-Brewster 12
Fankfort 60, Lakeside-Downs 40
Hanover 24, Osborne 6
Quinter 36, Minneola 28
South Barber 52, Otis-Bison 6
Thunder Ridge 62, Onaga 16
Victoria 53, Peabody Burns 6
Wheatland-Grinnell 50, South Central 0