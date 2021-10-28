Thursday night prep football playoff scores

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Class 5A

Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Class 2A

Chaparral 36, Marion 14

8-Man Division I

Attica-Argonia 46, Kinsley 0.

Canton-Galva 60, Highland-Doniphan West 14

Chase County 54, Yates Center 14

Clifton-Clyde 66, Solomon 20

Goessel 44, Pratt Skyline 38 OT

Hill City 60, South Gray 22

Hoxie 66, Wichita County 58

La Crosse 61, Moundridge 6

Little River 60, Valley Falls 0

Macksville 64, Medicine Lodge 30

Madison 62, Marmathon Valley 0

Meade 54, Atwood-Rawlins Co. 6

Sedan 74, Flinthills 24

WaKeeney-Trego 52, Spearville 16

West Elk 46, Central Burden 24

8-Man Division II

Axtell 48, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 0

Bucklin 38, Sharon Springs-Wallace County 14

Caldwell 57, Central Plains 8

Dighton 58, Triplains-Brewster 12

Fankfort 60, Lakeside-Downs 40

Hanover 24, Osborne 6

Quinter 36, Minneola 28

South Barber 52, Otis-Bison 6

Thunder Ridge 62, Onaga 16

Victoria 53, Peabody Burns 6

Wheatland-Grinnell 50, South Central 0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories