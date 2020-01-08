Tuesday KSHSAA basketball scores

High School

BOYS

Abilene 62, Chapman 44

Andover 71, Goddard-Eisenhower 61

BV Randolph 60, Clifton-Clyde 52

Beloit 47, Phillipsburg 29

Bennington 66, Ell-Saline 38

Berean Academy 56, Inman 27

Buhler 60, Circle 43

Burlingame 37, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20

Cherryvale 51, Erie 50

Ellinwood 47, Central Plains 31

Eureka 44, Burlington 43

Frankfort 54, Doniphan West 21

Garden Plain 44, Kingman 42

Goessel 40, Wakefield 19

Highland Park 57, Topeka Hayden 52

Jayhawk Linn 57, Cass-Midway, Mo. 50

Labette County 46, Girard 40

Lansing 59, Leavenworth 43

Larned 52, Nickerson 35

Lawrence Free State 51, SM South 42

Macksville 59, Cunningham 33

Maranatha Academy 66, KC Christian 51

Moundridge 64, Marion 33

Norton 53, Cambridge, Neb. 42

Olathe East 75, SM North 66

Olathe West 73, Lawrence 65

Osawatomie 31, Santa Fe Trail 30

Parsons 41, Independence 32

Royal Valley 57, Jefferson West 47

Salina South 64, Maize South 56

Shawnee Heights 64, Bonner Springs 59

Topeka 76, Emporia 69

Topeka West 75, Topeka Seaman 39

Wellington 53, Winfield 45

Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita Northwest 33

Wichita Southeast 78, Wichita North 46

Wichita Trinity 61, Douglass 28

GIRLS

Andale 48, Augusta 15

Axtell 28, Onaga 27

Baxter Springs 48, Galena 47

Belle Plaine 52, Medicine Lodge 50

Bennington 39, Ell-Saline 19

Berean Academy 44, Inman 39

Blue Springs, Mo. 64, BV North 61

Burlingame 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 5

Canton-Galva 32, Centre 30

Central Plains 99, Ellinwood 24

Centralia 52, Wetmore 45

Chanute 69, Coffeyville 49

Chapman 55, Abilene 36

Cheney 58, Wichita Independent 44

Cherryvale 55, Erie 42

Chetopa 34, Pleasanton 31

Cimarron 49, Holcomb 39

Circle 49, Buhler 39

Clay Center 57, Concordia 29

Clifton-Clyde 61, BV Randolph 42

Colby 52, Hoxie 26

Cunningham 55, Macksville 13

Dighton 49, Ness City 43

Ellis 52, Hays-TMP-Marian 46

Ellsworth 36, Russell 28

Emporia 61, Topeka 32

Eureka 42, Burlington 41

Flinthills 46, Bluestem 21

Garden Plain 53, Kingman 34

Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Andover 23

Halstead 51, Mulvane 18

Holton 53, Perry-Lecompton 53

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Douglass 32

Independence 52, Parsons 42

Independence Home School 40, Alta Vista Charter, Mo. 19

Jackson Heights 48, Pleasant Ridge 36

Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 16

Kinsley 43, St. John 34

Labette County 60, Girard 35

Lansing 53, Leavenworth 32

Lyndon 40, Mission Valley 35

Maize South 52, Salina South 46

Moundridge 56, Marion 28

Nemaha Central 88, Riverside 23

Nickerson 59, Larned 22

Northeast-Arma 44, Crest 41

Norton 53, Cambridge, Neb. 42

Olathe East 51, SM North 26

Olathe West 47, Lawrence 31

Phillipsburg 46, Beloit 38

Pittsburg 48, Fort Scott 30

Pittsburg Colgan 35, Iola 21

Pratt 53, Hays 50

Riley County 41, Rock Creek 24

Rock Hills 34, Red Cloud, Neb. 13

Rural Vista 53, Solomon 22

Salina Sacred Heart 50, Southeast Saline 38

Satanta 50, Deerfield 3

Scott City 54, Goodland 48

Shawnee Heights 41, Bonner Springs 26

Silver Lake 28, Rossville 27

Smoky Valley 44, Hoisington 40

South Central 63, Minneola 38

Spring Hill 52, Metro Academy 23

Syracuse 43, Stanton County 38

Thunder Ridge 63, Osborne 39

Topeka Hayden 65, Highland Park 48

Trego 61, Wheatland-Grinnell 36

Valley Heights 54, Washington County 40

Wakefield 29, Goessel 21

Wamego 31, St. Mary’s 21

Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 41

Wellington 55, Winfield 42

West Elk 48, Remington 12

Wichita Campus 54, Newton 48

Wichita Southeast 62, Wichita North 31

Wilson 41, Natoma 16

