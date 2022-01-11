Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are Tuesday night’s prep hoop scores:
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18
Argonia 62, Burden Central 26
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21
Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23
Buhler 53, El Dorado 22
Burrton 41, Cunningham 20
Chapman, 41, Beloit 30
Circle 40, Winfield 34
Clay Center 38, Southeast of Saline 32
Council Grove 49, Chase County 9
Derby 75, Campus 21
Dodge City 70, Guymon (OK) 40
Garden Plain 54, Cheney 40
Goodland 44, Colby 23
Haven 47, Larned 32
Hays 47, Great Bend 33
Herrington 46, Rural Vista 31
Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17
Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24
Holcomb 40, Lakin 35
Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 60, Wichita West 22
Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39
Liberal 57, Garden City 36
Maize 53, Andover 41
Marysville 53, Concordia 31
Medicine Lodge 61, Douglass 54
McPherson 47, Augusta 21
Ness City 51, Spearville 48
Newton 47, Salina South 43
Nickerson 55, Hesston 40
Oakley 39, Norton 36
Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34
Pratt 42, Lyons 28
Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40
Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23
Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31
St. John 63, Ellinwood 32
Sterling 41, Central Plains 39
Syracuse 60, Moscow 40
Thomas More Prep-Marian 39, Hoxie 30
Wamego 69, Abilene 32
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44
Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 14
Wilson 53, Chase 51
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36
Buhler 78, El Dorado 74
Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31
Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22
Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36
Colby 52, Goodland 45
Cunningham 63, Burrton 31
Council Grove 58, Chase County 39
Derby 67, Campus 64
Dodge City 58. Liberal 37
Ellinwood 51, St. John 36
Garden City 58, Liberal 37
Hays 58, Great Bend 31
Hesston 83, Nickerson 27
Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28
Holcomb 66, Lakin 61
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 53, Wichita West 17
Lakeside 65. Thunder Ridge 32
Maize 44, Andover 40
Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63 – OT
Marysville 46, Concordia 40
McPherson 71, Augusta 56
Norton 55, Oakley 28
Pratt 64, Lyons 31
Salina South 69, Newton 47
Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23
Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38
Southeast of Saline 77, Clay Center 46
Southwestern Heights 67, Meade 48
Sterling 63. Central Plains 40
Thomas More Prep-Marian 60, Hoxie 42
Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23
Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54
Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23
Wichita Northwest 68, Bishop Carroll 59