USD 259 high school football defies odds, returns to game-action amid COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a day that’s been circled and re-circled on the calendar for quite some time now.

Just under two weeks after the Board of Education voted to overturn its decision to cancel all fall activities in the midst of ‘Let Them Play’ protests that took place throughout the district, USD 259 high school football made its long-awaited return to the gridiron.

“When it comes to our kids, we’ll rally around our kids,” said Northwest head football coach, Steve Martin. “I was so proud of the 259 community.”

Of course, things look different in the sport’s return. There are no fans in the grandstands, and the season won’t go on as initially planned due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was a little eerie at times, being so quiet out here,” admitted Wichita South head football coach Russ Wells.

Teams are missing a week of their normal football schedule, and will only compete against other City League teams.

Wells told his team to be grateful for the opportunity they’ve been given: “We know we have today, but we don’t know what we’ll have after that.”