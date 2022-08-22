WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last year, the Wichita Heights Falcons had a bit of an up and down season. The Falcons never lost or won more than two games in a row.

“For us, it’s going to take focus and effort every day in practice and in school,” said senior quarterback DJ Dingle. “That’s our main focus right now is to focus and get ready for the season.”

More evidence of their up and down season? They only played one all season that was decided by five points. Every other win and loss was by at least 18 points.

Head coach Dominick Dingle says they have the talent to be better in the record book than the past several years.

“We’re just trying to get better,” explained Coach Dingle. “We’re trying to focus in on every rep, focusing in on controlling our attitude, our effort, and being disciplined in everything that we do.”