Wichita Heights women's basketball star signs NLI with Louisville

High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Zyanna Walker, a point guard out of Wichita Heights High School, signed her national letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

Walker was the number 30 recruit in the nation for the 2022 class, according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

“It means a lot. It kind of just hit me,” Walker said. “This really is what I’ve been working for my whole life. It’s special to see happen in front of my eyes.”

Walker is entering her senior season at Heights, and will be an important piece of the team after a knee injury kept her sidelined her entire junior season.

