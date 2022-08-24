WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Trinity Knights are looking to bounce back after a couple of disappointing seasons over the past few years. The last time the Knights had a winning record on the season was in 2015. But with a new head coach in Trey Hall, there’s a reason for optimism at Trinity.

“New coaching staff, new energy,” explained Wichita Trinity junior quarterback Harvey Zimmerman. “[We have] A new support system that we have through parents, staff, and students, and I think we’re ready to roll.”

“We’re coming with some new aggression that we haven’t had in past years,” assed Wichita Trinity junior wide receiver Donald Collier. “I can clearly see that we’re head and shoulders better than we were last year, and I believe we can definitely go out and compete this year with some teams and win some games.”

As with every new coach, Hall says he is trying to build a culture with the Knights.

“We’ve just been going to work every day since we started,” said Hall. “We’re excited for the opportunity here. If the support is as good as it’s been from the administration and the teachers here already, it’s going to be pretty easy to turn this thing around.”