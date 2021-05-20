Wild ending: Maize South survives with late game blunder

MAIZE, Kan. – (KSNW) Postseason high school baseball games usually have no shortage of excitement and the regional title game between Eisenhower and Maize South was the epitome of that Thursday night.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, Eisenhower’s Ethan Eddy drove in two runs to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the 7th with two outs, South’s Harper Kennedy hit a pop fly in the infield, but the ball was dropped after Eisenhower’s pitcher and catcher collided going after the ball.

Maize South won the game 4-3 to advance to State.