With little turnover, Spartans look to build off experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Wichita Collegiate Spartans are looking to make some noise in 2019.

The team is coming off a six win season that ended with a 42-28 loss to Hesston in the playoffs.

After serving as head coach for 22 years, over two different tenures, Mike Gehrer stepped away from the program. Replacing him is Troy Black, who served as Gehrer’s defensive coordinator.

He says his transition to the head man in charge has been pretty seamless.

“I mean I’ve run the weight room the whole time, I’ve been the weight room coach, so I’ve been with these guys, I spend as much time with them as my own son, so I think the transition was a little bit easier, I’m not an outside guy, I know them, they know me really well, they know my intensity, my expectations, and I think it has been an easy transition, coaching with Mike, Mike always let us do our thing, I ran the defense so I always felt like a co-head coach Gehrer and even Coach Messmore, when he was the head coach here,” said Black.

Black inherits a team that lost only four seniors from last years team.

Collegiate will open their season on September 6th against Wellington. They lost to the Crusaders, 32-0, to open the season last year.