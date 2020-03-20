Horse racing grapples with risks of running during pandemic

1  of  106
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Central Community Church, services cancelled Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lucas, Luray, Amherst United Methodist Churches - no Sunday services Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverlawn Christian Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Horse racing grapples with risks of running during pandemic

Sports

by: STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Horses run in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Horse racing is quickly learning it is not totally immune to the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on other sports, and now it’s grappling with the risks of continuing operations.

The Louisiana Derby for now is still set for Saturday, the world’s richest day of races is scheduled to go on in late March in Dubai and several tracks across the U.S. and worldwide remain open. But a worker in New York testing positive for the new coronavirus and shuttering another racetrack and jockeys growing reluctant to ride has put racing on edge.

“I think we’re living on borrowed time,” said trainer Tom Amoss, who put himself into self-quarantine after interacting with coronavirus positive New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton at a track last weekend. “We’re one jockey away from getting a positive test or getting sick to close our track down.”

Following the lead of tracks in Japan and Hong Kong, many in the U.S. decided to close to the general public but keep running with only essential personnel. The Kentucky Derby was postponed until the fall with the other Triple Crown races expected to follow, but with no NCAA Tournament and few, if any, other events going on, horse racing for at least a little while has been the only live sport to watch and gamble on.

“If we can operate it and do it at a safe manner, it’s great, and it gives people something to do,” Preakness and Belmont-winning trainer Mark Casse said said before the latest developments.

How safe remains a question. Prominent U.S.-based jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr., Luis Saez and Tyler Gaffalione each said they wouldn’t travel to Dubai because of coronavirus or quarantine fears, and Ortiz took it a step further by announcing he wouldn’t take any mounts right now.

“After a lot of consideration, I have decided to stop riding,” Ortiz tweeted. “This is the safest decision for my family and myself. Hopefully we can all make it safely out of this quarantine sooner than later and get back to what we all love.”

A backstretch worker at Belmont Park on Long Island tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, and Aqueduct Racetrack suspended live racing indefinitely. Maryland’s Laurel Park announced it was “pausing” live racing, while Florida’s Gulfstream Park closed Friday with plans to reopen Saturday.

Tracks are taking precautions such as temperature checks and limits on the number of people allowed in certain areas at a time. National Thoroughbred Racing Association president and CEO Alex Waldrop said there’s a focus on protecting and caring for backstretch and stable workers who look after the horses, with dorm rooms available for isolation and ongoing communication with health officials.

“We have to be very careful that even in this circumstance we’re not subjecting people to any undue risks,” Waldrop said. “If there is an outbreak of any sort, we’ll be on the lookout for that. That may change the situation. It’s a day-to-day situation. We’re doing our best to keep everyone safe.”

In recent days, with long-established online betting platforms, less reliance on fans at the track, plenty of television coverage and limited contact among people it seemed possible for the sport to continue operating.

“We obviously don’t have as much to lose because we’ve done such a poor job of developing new fans, which would be the people that would come to the track,” Thoroughbred Idea Foundation founder Craig Bernick said. “So, frankly, if they’re not allowing fans on the racetrack, all of that (money wagered) should be protected because they weren’t coming anyway.”

The money had still been coming in. Over $17.5 million was bet on three days of racing at Aqueduct Park last weekend, up from the same weekend two years ago. Oaklawn Park in Arkansas reported $10.1 million wagered last Saturday on 11 races, and figures across the country were similarly strong even with tracks closed to the general public.

“Racing goes pretty much from noon until 9 or 10 at night, so not quite around the clock, but we’ve actually noticed a bigger uptick in business for the nighttime” races, said Ed DeRosa, marketing director for Bloodstock Research Information Services. “It’s pretty clear, to no surprise of anyone, that business is up, especially online because of racing being the only game in town.”

It’s also the only game on TV. On a weekend usually reserved for the NCAA Tournament, NBC Sports and Fox Sports are increasing coverage this weekend of major races going on from coast to coast, including the $1 million Louisiana Derby.

But things have changed and horse racing is facing mounting obstacles that could halt everything in its tracks.

“I’m fully aware there’s a bigger issue here than whether we race horses in the immediate future or not,” Amoss said. “Our country’s health is first and foremost.”

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories