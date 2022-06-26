MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Trevor Hudgins is getting an opportunity to do what he has dreamt of doing since he was 5-years old – play basketball in the NBA.

The Manhattan, Kansas, native signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets Thursday night after going undrafted.

“I’m very blessed,” Hudgins said.

He tells 27 News he knew Houston really liked his game when he worked out for them before the draft. The phone call came in before the NBA Draft even ended. Through the phone, they watched the last pick of the draft together. Houston had to make sure another team didn’t pick Hudgins before they could sign him. Immediately after the final pick, the MHS grad heard something he’ll never forget.

“It’s official,” Hudgins said the Rockets representative told him. “You’re a Houston Rocket.”

Throughout the draft day, Hudgins sat with friends, family and coaches in Manhattan and pondered all that it took to get to this point. He says he thought over and over about all the long drives and late nights basketball had required of him and his family.

“It’s been a long journey,” Hudgins said. “It’s the end goal for everyone. The NBA is the best league in the world. It’s just like, man, you finally got your chance- your opportunity.”

Trevor Hudgins parents felt a similar sense of relief.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Trevor’s dad Sterling Hudgins said. “This is the real deal. We’re in the moment. We knew the moment was coming but now it’s here. It really is here.”

He’s a three-time National Champion and two-time DII player of the year, so don’t be shocked in Hudgins makes noise on basketball’s biggest stage.

“I definitely can make an impact,” Hudgins said. “I come from a winning culture. From the past five years we’ve had a couple championships. I always so no matter the level winning is hard.”

His mom and dad are confident, too.

“I think we might see the Rockets rise to a different level,” Trevor’s mom Pat Hudgins said. “He can help win, because win is in him.”