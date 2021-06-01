Hutchinson C.C. football holds media day prior to national title game departure

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Community College football program is national title game bound this week, they held a media day on Tuesday prior to their departure on Thursday.

The Blue Dragons are playing in their first ever NJCAA Football Championship on Saturday in Little Rock, Ark.

“Like I told them in meetings, 1-0 means a lot more this week,” said Blue Dragon head coach Drew Dallas. “You have the opportunity to play for a national championship. That 1-0 mentality has been big and I think our guys have bought into that.”

Dallas is in his first season as the head coach of the Blue Dragons, and lead them to a 7-0 regular season record and a No. 1 national ranking.

Hutchinson will play No. 2 Snow College (Utah) on Saturday. The Badgers have an 8-0 record from this season.

“Play Hutch football. That’s all that we can do,” said Blue Dragon sophomore defensive back Roterius Torrence. “The recruiting and all that is going to handle itself. We just have to go out and do our part.”

Hutchinson missed the national title game by three points in 2019, now they have a shot to win the first national title in program history.

“Either way it all works together. We do our job, and we’ll get to our next spot,” said Blue Dragon sophomore offensive lineman Kingsley Ugwu.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 4p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.