Hutchinson C.C. men’s basketball remains undefeated after one point win over Cowley College

by: Julia Lobaina,

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson men’s basketball added another ‘W’ to their resume on Wednesday night. The Blue Dragons defeated Cowley College in a thriller, 76-75 inside Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Blue Dragons hit a slump midway through the first half, but they found their grove in the second, outscoring Cowley 39-29. Angelo Stuart had a team high 21 points, followed by Kaimen Lennox’s’ 12 points.

Hutchinson improves to 11-0 on the season, they will face Butler Community College on Saturday, December 5th. Tip-off at Hutchinson Sports Arena is set for 7:30 p.m.

