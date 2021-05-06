Hutchinson C.C. names DeSalme as new men’s basketball coach

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Community College named Tommy DeSalme as the new head men’s basketball coach of the Blue Dragons Thursday afternoon inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

DeSalme goes to Hutchinson from Arkansas City after coaching the Cowley College Tigers for 11 seasons. He became the Tigers’ all-time winningest coach in the history of the Cowley College men’s basketball program.

Hear from Coach DeSalme on staying in the Jayhawk Conference by taking over at Hutch C.C. tonight on @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/rWtkmIOfiQ — Alec Ausmus (@A_Twice3) May 6, 2021

DeSalme was recently named the Plains District Coach of the Year as well as the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Men ‘s JUCO Coach of the Year for a second straight season.

DeSalme guided the 2020-2021 Tiger basketball team to a season to remember. After 64 years since its previous Region VI title, DeSalme led the Tigers to a region title, as well as helped Cowley make it back-to-back conference titles.

He ultimately led Cowley all the way to the national title game where the Tigers finished as the national runner-up and ended the year with a record of 24-5. The national runner-up finish matched the best finish in school history along with the 1952-53 team.

DeSalme, who will replace Steve Eck at Hutchinson, leaves Cowley with a record of 239-143 in his 12 years at the school.

(Cowley College Athletics contributed information to this article.)