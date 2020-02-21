Hutchinson native to become new defensive assistant at Oregon

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Hutchinson High School and Pittsburg State University’s Nate Dreiling is making the move from Division II football to the Pac-12.

Excited to announce that I will be coaching at The University of Oregon #DUCKS pic.twitter.com/RrsfhubwrR — Nate Dreiling (@CoachNDreiling) February 20, 2020

The former Gorilla linebacker and 2011 Division II National Defensive Player of the Year previously served as Pitt State’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He heads to Eugene, Or., where he will be the Ducks newest defensive assistant.

Dreiling played at Hutchinson High School, graduating in 2009. While playing for the Salt Hawks, he was a two time Kansas Top 11 selection. He was a starter for three seasons and broke the school’s single-season tackle while helping HHS to the 5A state football title in 2008.

He was a 2009 Kansas Shrine Bowl selection and was a first-team Class 6A selection in 2007 and a first-team Class 5A selection in 2008.

Dreiling played five seasons for the Gorillas between 2009-2013 and was also a member of the 2011 national championship team. The 2011 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and most recently experienced a short stint with the Omaha Mammoths of the Fall Experimental Football League (FXFL) before returning to Pitt State.