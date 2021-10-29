‘I’m in a way better place than I was;’ Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark address off-season troubles

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 05: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after sacking Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots at the end of the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hamstring injury sidelined Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark during training camp, and prevented him from playing in the season opener. An injury to his other hamstring forced him out of the game just two weeks later. Then there are the charges stemming from the pair of arrests during the offseason.

Clark addressed it all Friday afternoon, including his mental health and drive to continue playing in the NFL.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of stuff that you go through, a lot of things and, you know, everybody goes through lots of things in his life, you know. It’s just another thing to know about this thing called life, you know. But um, at the end of the day, you know, you got to put a lot of stuff to the side, you know, and then when it’s time to deal with things you got to deal with, but I’ve been going through some real life stuff,” Clark said.

That “real life stuff” includes a trip to Los Angeles where police stopped a car Clark was riding in on March 13. At the time police said they stopped the car because it didn’t have a front license plate, which is illegal in California. Court documents show officers noticed a gun in a bag in the back seat. When officers took a closer look, they said there were two weapons in the car.

Clark was arrested in a similar situation on June 20. Police in Los Angeles said Clark was with another man when they stopped his car for a code violation. Court documents show officers found an “uzi” submachine gun inside a bag in the car.

Some fans and analysts have speculated that legal issues and Clark’s private life have led to struggles on the field for the Chiefs defensive end.

This is Clark’s third year with the Chiefs. He came to KC from Seattle after 4 seasons with the Seahawks.

Clark’s overall stats have dropped since 2018, which was his final season in Seattle. That season he racked up 41 combined tackles, 8 assists and 13 sacks. Clark has yet to have a sack or an interception this season. He is credited with 7 combined tackles and 1 assist.

Clark now says he’s working to take care of business off the field and make sure it doesn’t impact his on-field performance.

“I feel that I’m in a way better place than I was before, you know, at first, you know, things kind of hit me real fast. And then, you know, at the end of the day, you know, you got to kind of put things on the back burner, because I got a job to do as well here at the Chiefs,” Clark said. “I still have also have a life that I have to make sure that you know, isn’t going to shambles, because it’s indecision that many often feel down at the end of the day, you know, to put things in a better, you know, more of a, you know, perspective, it’s like, you know, it’s just a focus level, you got to have, you got to be able to separate the two.”

Clark said that by taking care of business, he is going to be an even better teammate and player.

“I got right, got healthy, got right mentally, got right physically, and man, I’m back out there, you know, able to play football and that’s what I love to do,” Clark said.