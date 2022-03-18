PORTLAND, Ore. (WXIN) – Two Indiana Cheerleaders teamed up Thursday night to get a basketball that got stuck on top of the backboard during an NCAA tournament game, and that moment has everyone talking.

During the second half of the Indiana-St. Mary’s game, a ball was tipped up and lodged on top of the basketball goal.

A player and referee tried to use a mop and chair, but it didn’t work.

Then, two Indiana Hoosier cheerleaders, Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny, performed a stunt and retrieved the ball. The crowd went wild.

Cassidy and Nathan say the stunt is a basic move called an extension. However, the extension turned out to be a big play.

An Indiana cheerleader is lifted up to retrieve a basketball that became lodged on a camera mount at the top of the backboard. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

The pair spoke with Nexstar’s WXIN-TV the morning after they captured the national spotlight.

“As soon as [the ball got stuck], I was joking in my mind like, ‘Oh we should put a stunt up and we’ll just get it down right there,'” Paris said. “Obviously, you never think it would come to that. They have other things. Once I saw the chair didn’t work, and the stick didn’t work, then I was like, ‘this might actually end up being a real thing.'”

Paris said his and Cerny’s coach gave them the go-ahead to get the ball, and they jumped at the chance. The rest is viral-video history.

“In the moment, it was just something funny to both of us, to our team, that we thought was just gonna get blown over by the end of the game,” Cerny told WXIN. “But almost immediately after it happened, we were pulled aside for an interview, then got another interview. I think we got three interviews at the arena.”

The top of the backboard is 13 feet off the ground.