INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of fans descended on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 107th Running of the Indy 500.
Look back at some of race day’s striking sights with our photo gallery.
by: Matt Adams
Posted:
Updated:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>