Inspired by Mahomes, Joe’s KC Barbecue gives back to community on Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes may be one of the most influential people in Kansas City.

Thanks to number 15, Joe’s KC Barbecue is giving back on this Giving Tuesday.



“When we saw the article on FOX4 and in the media about Patrick and the Mahomies giving a dollar back to every postmates delivery, we just wanted to jump in and start our giving Tuesday,” Joe’s KC spokesperson, Eric Tadda said.

Joe’s is donating one meal for every curbside pickup to Operation Breakthrough. The organization serves hundreds of kids in the urban core.



“That just goes back to, there’s so many kids that they have in their facility that are needing food and are needing lunches as they do virtual school on site,” Tadda said.

It doesn’t stop with Mahomes. Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones is teaming up with Joe’s KC to give back. Jones is promoting the event and the restaurant will cut a check in his honor, only if the Chiefs lose.





The payoff comes following Sunday’s game against the Broncos. They’re calling it ‘The I-70 Barbecue Bet’, and will be challenging Denver’s GQUE Barbecue.



The winner of this challenge will get to keep the BBQ Bet Belt, while the loser will pay for 100 kids’ meals in both cities. Joe’s Barbecue’s manager says this is really a win-win situation.



“We are so appreciative because, not only are they showing how much they care about the community. They’re also recognizing the needs that are existing in the community. Especially now during COVID,” Operation Breakthrough CEO, Mary Esselman said.