It is now win or go home at the NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Wednesday tipped off the single elimination portion of the 85th NBC World Series.

That means it is now win or go home for the teams taking part in the annual Summer baseball tournament in Wichita.

The Seattle Studs and Colorado Cyclones got things going in the first game of the day.

The Studs would put a whopping 15 runs on the board, grabbing the 15-0 win after seven innings.

Studs pitcher Mitchel Viydo would strike out 15 batters on his way to pitching a complete game. The 15 K’s are the most at the NBC World Series so far this year.

The following game pit the Kansas Cannons against the San Diego Waves.

Two errors in the first inning by San Diego would help the Cannons plate two runs.

In the end, they move on with the 9-1 win.

The offensive barrage continued into the evening with two local teams, the Haysville Aviators and Derby Twins squaring off.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the Twins would crack the scoreboard first on a Dorian Jenkins RBI single.

Haysville would put across five runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-5 lead. However, the Twins would add two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the game, 7-6.

The NBC World Series will continue on Thursday.

The first game will start at 1 p.m. with the Kansas Cannons taking on the Lonestar Baseball Club.