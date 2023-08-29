WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) has named the football players of the week for week one of the 2023 football season.

Garden City’s James Jones and Hutchinson’s Tre Richardson were named the co-offensive players of the week.

James Jones (Courtesy: Garden City Community College) Tre Richardson (Courtesy: Hutchinson Community College)

Garden City’s Jones, a 6-foot-2-inch, 290-pound sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland, rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries.

He had two rushing touchdowns of 14 and 31 yards. His 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter propelled the Broncbusters to their 27-22 win over Butler.

Richardson, a 5-foot-11-inch Freshman from Topeka’s Highland Park High School, exploded with 268 all-purpose yards.

Jordan Scruggs (Courtesy: Hutchinson Community College)

He scored three touchdowns, one via a 32-yard run, a 57-yard pass reception, and a 92-yard kickoff return. He finished the day with 32 rushing yards, 93 receiving yards, and 113 yards via kickoff returns.

Richardson was also named the Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance with his 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, 113 kickoff return yards, and 30 punt return yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hutchinson’s Jordon Scruggs was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Scruggs, a 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound defensive back from Overland Park’s Blue Valley West, had a 52-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter and had two total tackles in Saturday’s 42-6 win over Navarro.