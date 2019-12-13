No. 2 Kansas goes up against Kansas City

FILE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men’s college basketball game against Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school had announced the notice, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. That initial report, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Self. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Associated Press) – No. 2 Kansas hosts Kansas City in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Kansas knocked off Milwaukee by 27 points at home, while Kansas City came up short in an 82-73 game at McNeese State.

Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 19.8 points, five assists and two steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Roos, Javan White has averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has put up 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Dotson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

Kansas City is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 61.

Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 0-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

Kansas is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.