Jayhawks come back from 16 down, beat K-State in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) gets past Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — In a thrilling game that saw K-State take a 16-point lead into the locker room, the Jayhawks roared back to overtake the Wildcats in Bramlage Coliseum, 78-75.

Ochai Agbaji scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the game, and the Jayhawks shot 44.1% as a team on the night. Despite trailing for most of the game, they outrebounded the Wildcats by a significantly large margin, 45-23.

The real story of the game for the Wildcats was the play of guard Nigel Pack, who scored a career-high 35 points in the game. He seemed to put the team on his back throughout the entire match, just barely coming up short on a three-point attempt that would have sealed the win for K-State.

Pack led all scorers for K-State, with Markquis Nowell and Selton Miguel both joining him in double-digit scoring. The entire team shot lights-out for most of the game, especially in the first half. The Wildcats would go into the locker room scoring 50 points, their highest point total in a half this season.

The game started out all Wildcat, with K-State getting anything they wanted in the game. Shot after shot kept falling for Bruce Weber’s team, highlighted by some circus-like shots from Pack and Nowell.

They would carry that hot start into the locker room, and maintain that lead for the first part of the second half as well.

But you can’t keep a hot-shooting team like the Jayhawks down, and once they got rolling they were difficult to stop. All it took was for K-State to get slightly cooler shooting from the floor, and Bill Self saw the chance to get right back in it.

After clawing back to bring the lead to just six with three minutes remaining, the Jayhawks defense would bow up and not allow another bucket by the Wildcats, while they would score seven of their own, capped off by a tough jump shot by Agbaji with nine seconds remaining, to take a one-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats would have their chance, though, down one with the ball in the hands of the hottest-scoring player on the court, Nigel Pack.

Pack’s three with less than three seconds to go would fall short, forcing K-State to foul with 0.6 seconds left in the game, but any comeback bid would fall short.

With the win, the Jayhawks move to 16-2 on the season and keep their lead in first in the Big 12. Their next matchup will be against Texas Tech on Jan. 24. That game will tip-off at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.

For the Wildcats, the loss drops them to 10-8 on the season and 2-5 in conference play. They will regroup and go on the road to Waco to face off against Baylor. That game is set for Jan. 25 and is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. The game will air on the ESPN family of networks.