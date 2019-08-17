Jayhawks look to flourish under Les Miles

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – – With Les Miles running the show up in Lawrence, there is a new feel and renewed sense of hope when it comes to the Jayhawks football team.

The mood was on full display during the Jayhawks annual Media Day event Friday afternoon.

If there was any question on whether the players are buying into the magic that comes with “The Mad Hatter”, the players say there are all in.

For former Andale Indians star Mason Fairchild, he feels at home in Lawrence.

Fairchild decommitted from the University of South Dakota in December to come play for KU, after Miles was hired as the teams new head coach.

“It’s a lot closer to family and all that, and just being around all these guys, making relationships with all these dudes, making these guys my brothers. I definitely made the right choice. It’s just been pretty fun, getting to be friends with all these dudes and try to build a winning team here,” said Fairchild.

The Jayhawks will open up their season at home on Saturday, August 31st against Indiana State.

That game is set to kick off at 11 a.m.