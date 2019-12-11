Jayhawks roll past Milwaukee for 300th win of the decade

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 25: Devon Dotson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks dribbles up court during the first half against the Chaminade Silverswords at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 25, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 95-68 Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It was KU’s 300th win of the decade, which is second only to Gonzaga. The victory improves Kansas to 8-1 on the season.

Devon Dotson had 22 points and 9 assists while Ochai Agbaji also added 22 points. Udoka Azubuike finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Tonight’s game was the final home game of the decade for KU. The Jayhawks have gone 151-7 at Allen Fieldhouse since 2010.

KU plays UMKC at the Sprint Center on Saturday.