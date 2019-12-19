Jayhawks Sign 18 During Early Signing Period

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks is congratulated as he leaves the field after the Jayhawks defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-34 to win the game at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan.( KU Athletics) — Kansas football and head coach Les Miles unveiled 18 signees to the 2020 signing class, as the Jayhawks opened the early signing period on Wednesday. The 18 players hail from nine different states and represent eight different positions.

“Guys that we took on offense are going to be really immediate helpers. The guys that we took on defense, especially at the corner and the linebacker spots, I think you’ll find we’re much better there than we’ve been,” Miles said. “This building right now is a very functioning team, whether it’s recruiting, whether it’s weight strength, whether it’s everybody in this building recruiting well. We’re excited that this class is going to be a real capable class.”

All 18 of the Kansas signees will join the team as freshmen, as the Jayhawks bring in a talented group of players who represented their high school in their respective state playoffs, including two teams winning state championships (Duece Mayberry and Johnquai Lewis), while they posted a combined record of 159-83 this past season.

Of Kansas’ signees, Duece Mayberry and Krishawn Brown were rated top-10 players in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports, while Will Huggins was rated as a top-10 player in the state of Kansas and Trevor Kardell was ranked as a top-20 in the state of Missouri. Tristan Golightly, Lawrence Arnold and Armaj Adams-Reed were rated as top-75 players in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Seven of the signees lettered in other sports during their high school careers, including Karon Prunty as a state champion sprinter. In addition, 10 signees hold over a 3.0 GPA at their respective high schools.