5-star guard Thompson commits to Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – 5-star guard Bryce Thompson has committed to Kansas. Thompson, who hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealed his decision on Tuesday morning.

Rivals.com ranks Thompson as the No. 19 prospect in the class of 2020. He chose KU over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina.

Thompson’s father, Rod, played for Bill Self when Self was the head coach at Tulsa.

It’s been an amazing recruiting process, thanks to everyone for your support on this journey. So happy to announce my college decision! 🤩🥳



🔊 x @JColeNC & @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/lXAQAqu5Dt — Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) November 12, 2019

LATEST STORIES:



