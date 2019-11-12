LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – 5-star guard Bryce Thompson has committed to Kansas. Thompson, who hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealed his decision on Tuesday morning.
Rivals.com ranks Thompson as the No. 19 prospect in the class of 2020. He chose KU over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina.
Thompson’s father, Rod, played for Bill Self when Self was the head coach at Tulsa.
LATEST STORIES:
- 5-star guard Thompson commits to Jayhawks
- T.J.’s Forecast: Colder air hangs on for one more day
- Wellington couple donates $1.6 million to Kansas State
- Leapin’ lizard: California cop gets a shocking surprise
- Two people identified in Pawnee County dog death investigation