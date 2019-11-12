5-star guard Thompson commits to Jayhawks

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – 5-star guard Bryce Thompson has committed to Kansas. Thompson, who hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealed his decision on Tuesday morning.

Rivals.com ranks Thompson as the No. 19 prospect in the class of 2020. He chose KU over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina.

Thompson’s father, Rod, played for Bill Self when Self was the head coach at Tulsa.

