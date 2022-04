NEW ORLEANS (KSNW) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks made an amazing comeback on Monday night as they took on the University of North Carolina Tar Heelers in the NCAA Championship with a final score of 72 to 69.

The Victory:

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas forward David McCormack takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 04: NCAA president Dr. Mark Emmert presents the championship trophy to the Kansas Jayhawks after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Game: