Agbaji scores 18 to lead No. 5 Kansas to 95-50 rout of Omaha

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a 95-50 victory over Omaha in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play. Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.
