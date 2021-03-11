Agbaji scores 26, No. 11 KU holds off No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) is called for traveling while covered by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and No. 11 Kansas held on after blowing most of a 20-point halftime lead to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points for the No. 2 seed Jayhawks, who played without big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna.

Both players were caught up in COVID-19 protocols leading up to the tournament.

Kansas will play Texas or Texas Tech in the semifinals.

Brady Manek and Austin Reaves scored 19 points apiece to lead Oklahoma.