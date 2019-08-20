Alcohol sales, new Hawk Walk, tailgate service among KU football gameday improvements

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas football fans will see a number of improvements to their gameday experience when they attend the home opener on August 31 as a number of changes have been made.

Among the changes are improved parking, beer and wine sales, the use of a tailgate service, a new Hawk Walk and a discount for State of Kansas employees.

KU announced that a new Hawk Walk will allow fans to greet the Jayhawks as they arrive for the game. Head coach, Les Miles said he was excited about this change in particular.

“I’m particularly excited about our new Hawk Walk and hope you’ll be there to welcome the team to the stadium each game,” Miles said. “We’ll be arriving at the stadium two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff. We will now exit the buses at the southeast corner of the stadium in Lot 94 and make our way around the south end of the stadium. All fans are invited to line the sidewalks and welcome the team.”

More parking will be available as the completion of the new indoor practice facility gave back over 180 parking sports. Lot 94 was also resurfaced and restriped, providing more ADA accessible spaces.

With more parking comes more room to tailgate, and KU has enlisted the help of Tailgate Guys, a tailgating service, to improve tailgating at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Their services include:

Premium reserved tailgate location, steps from the stadium

Bellhop and unloading services for your car upon arrival

Food and beverage catering services

Coolers with ice

Tents, tables, chairs, and media package services

Equipment clean up and breakdown.

KU will become the sixth Big 12 institution to sell beer and wine at their football games this season. Because of this, there will be a “No Re-Entry/No Pass” policy in addition to the suspension of alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter.

Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Goose Island IPA, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Cabernet Sauvignon red wine, Chardonnay white wine among others will be available for purchase.

New menu items have been introduced as well, including Loaded Tator Tots, Cheesburger Rollers, Chicken Rollers, and Bacon Wrapped Chops.

There is also a new 20% discount for State of Kansas employees on football season tickets that extends across all ticket prices for Kansas Jayhawks’ football.

To see the full list of gameday improvements, click here.