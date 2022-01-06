All 31 games that Kansas has won in its Big 12 opener streak

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) shoots in front of Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has won 31 straight Big 12 openers going all the way back to the 1991-92 season.

19 of them have been on the road, and eight of them have been against ranked teams.

Here are all the teams they have beaten in that span.

(31) 2021-22: 74-63 @ Oklahoma State

(30) 2020-21: 58-57 @ #14 Texas Tech (Ochai Agbaji go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left)

(29) 2019-20: 60-53 vs. #16 West Virginia

(28) 2018-19: 70-63 vs. #23 Oklahoma

(27) 2017-18: 92-86 vs. Texas (played on December 29, three scorers in the 20s: Devonte Graham (23), Lagerald Vick (21), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (20)

(26) 2016-17: 86-80 vs. Kansas State (played on December 30, Frank Mason III led with 23 points)

(25) 2015-16: 102-74 vs. #23 Baylor (Wayne Selden Jr. led with 24 points)

(24) 2014-15: 56-55 @ #21 Baylor (Brannen Greene with go-ahead two free throws late)

(23) 2013-14: 90-83 @ Oklahoma (Wayne Selden Jr. led with 24 points, Perry Ellis with 22 points)

(22) 2012-13: 97-89 OT vs. Iowa State (Ben McLemore led with 33 points)

(21) 2011-12: 67-49 vs. Kansas State

(20) 2010-11: 84-79 vs. Iowa State (33 points, 13 rebounds from Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris with 17 points, 11 rebounds)

(19) 2009-10: 84-72 @ Nebraska (22 points from Sherron Collins, 19 points from Marcus Morris)

(18) 2008-09: 87-71 vs. Kansas State (24 points from Sherron Collins, Tyshawn Taylor with 20 points)

(17) 2007-08: 79-58 @ Nebraska (Brandon Rush with 19 points)

(16) 2006-07: 87-57 vs. #9 Oklahoma State (Brandon Rush with 18 points, KU forces 20 turnovers)

(15) 2005-06: 75-63 @ Colorado

(14) 2004-05: 65-60 vs. Texas A&M

(13) 2003-04: 77-62 @ Colorado

(12) 2002-03: 83-54 @ Iowa State

(11) 2001-02: 97-85 @ Colorado

(10) 2000-01: 94-82 @ Texas Tech

(9) 1999-00: 84-69 @ Colorado

(8) 1998-99: 95-57 vs. Texas A&M

(7) 1997-98: 96-76 vs. Nebraska

(6) 1996-97: 62-59 @ Kansas State

(5) 1995-96: 80-78 @ Colorado

(4) 1994-95: 102-89 @ #17 Missouri

(3) 1993-94: 94-84 vs. Oklahoma

(2) 1992-93: 78-71 vs. Iowa State

(1) 1991-92: 92-82 @ #13 Missouri