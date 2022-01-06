All 31 games that Kansas has won in its Big 12 opener streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has won 31 straight Big 12 openers going all the way back to the 1991-92 season.
19 of them have been on the road, and eight of them have been against ranked teams.
Here are all the teams they have beaten in that span.
(31) 2021-22: 74-63 @ Oklahoma State
(30) 2020-21: 58-57 @ #14 Texas Tech (Ochai Agbaji go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left)
(29) 2019-20: 60-53 vs. #16 West Virginia
(28) 2018-19: 70-63 vs. #23 Oklahoma
(27) 2017-18: 92-86 vs. Texas (played on December 29, three scorers in the 20s: Devonte Graham (23), Lagerald Vick (21), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (20)
(26) 2016-17: 86-80 vs. Kansas State (played on December 30, Frank Mason III led with 23 points)
(25) 2015-16: 102-74 vs. #23 Baylor (Wayne Selden Jr. led with 24 points)
(24) 2014-15: 56-55 @ #21 Baylor (Brannen Greene with go-ahead two free throws late)
(23) 2013-14: 90-83 @ Oklahoma (Wayne Selden Jr. led with 24 points, Perry Ellis with 22 points)
(22) 2012-13: 97-89 OT vs. Iowa State (Ben McLemore led with 33 points)
(21) 2011-12: 67-49 vs. Kansas State
(20) 2010-11: 84-79 vs. Iowa State (33 points, 13 rebounds from Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris with 17 points, 11 rebounds)
(19) 2009-10: 84-72 @ Nebraska (22 points from Sherron Collins, 19 points from Marcus Morris)
(18) 2008-09: 87-71 vs. Kansas State (24 points from Sherron Collins, Tyshawn Taylor with 20 points)
(17) 2007-08: 79-58 @ Nebraska (Brandon Rush with 19 points)
(16) 2006-07: 87-57 vs. #9 Oklahoma State (Brandon Rush with 18 points, KU forces 20 turnovers)
(15) 2005-06: 75-63 @ Colorado
(14) 2004-05: 65-60 vs. Texas A&M
(13) 2003-04: 77-62 @ Colorado
(12) 2002-03: 83-54 @ Iowa State
(11) 2001-02: 97-85 @ Colorado
(10) 2000-01: 94-82 @ Texas Tech
(9) 1999-00: 84-69 @ Colorado
(8) 1998-99: 95-57 vs. Texas A&M
(7) 1997-98: 96-76 vs. Nebraska
(6) 1996-97: 62-59 @ Kansas State
(5) 1995-96: 80-78 @ Colorado
(4) 1994-95: 102-89 @ #17 Missouri
(3) 1993-94: 94-84 vs. Oklahoma
(2) 1992-93: 78-71 vs. Iowa State
(1) 1991-92: 92-82 @ #13 Missouri