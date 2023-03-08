WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The home of the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks is getting a facelift.

KU Athletics announced on Wednesday that gifts from “longstanding KU supporters and multi-generational Jayhawk families” will allow for KU to make renovations to all three concourse levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

The renovations also allow increased capacity, making it possible to host other special events aside from just gamedays.

“Allen Fieldhouse is a preeminent destination for sports fans and has long been heralded as the best in-game experience in basketball,” athletic director Travis Goff said. “There is no arena in sport that provides the tradition and character of the Fieldhouse, and this project will go to great lengths to maintain that, while dramatically enhancing the fan experience for our men’s and women’s basketball supporters.

“This is a strong statement to our commitment to not just sustaining but elevating Kansas Basketball to new heights, and it will be a game-changer for our programs, student-athletes and fans.”

The renovations to Allen Fieldhouse will reshape first impressions, elevate donor spaces and enhance the game day fan experience for everyone. Here are some of the changes:

Enhanced concessions and new LED lighting to elevate and unify all concourses, including an all-new premium “Jayhawk Pub” concept on the second level, which will have a variety of food options and expansive space for Jayhawk fans to meet and connect while at the fieldhouse.

A new and expanded Rally House Team Store in the Booth Hall of Athletics that will feature a flexible mezzanine space above it.

Reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces, including the donor atrium, which integrates into Allen Fieldhouse, as well as the Naismith Room.

Enhanced seating opportunities to include additional chairbacks and accessible seating.

Important investments into the in-game experience, including a new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a new sound system, new digital signage and upgraded Wi-Fi.

KU Athletics says along with the upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, the Wagnon Student Athlete Center will also be remodeled, focusing on a “modernized and welcoming front door for recruits, fans, donors, and sponsors.”

The entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.