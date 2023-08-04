WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — University of Kansas tight end and Andale native Mason Fairchild was named to the Mackey Award watch list.

Fairchild is one of 48 tight ends on the watch list. The award is given to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

The Andale native is going into his fifth season with the Jayhawks. He became a frequent target last season, hauling in 35 receptions for 443 yards and six touchdowns. He holds the school record for most touchdowns in a single season for a tight end.

He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection and had at least four receptions in five of the last six games, including a career-high six against Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Fairchild and the Jayhawks kick off the upcoming season on Friday, Sept. 1, taking on Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The award’s namesake, John Mackey, was one of the great leaders in NFL history, both on and off the field. He was a Hall of Fame player who redefined his position and a courageous advocate for his fellow NFL players as head of the NFL Players Association.

As a player, Mackey revolutionized the tight end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, he played in the NFL for 10 years and was elected to the Pro Bowl five times.